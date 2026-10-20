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Home / Sports / Nishad Kumar wins second gold, becomes third Indian to achieve feat at Asian Para Games

Nishad Kumar wins second gold, becomes third Indian to achieve feat at Asian Para Games

High jumper sets Games record with 2.04m clearance in T47 event

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PTI
Nagoya, Updated At : 06:04 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Nishad Kumar on Tuesday became the third Indian to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games, clinching the top spot in the men’s high jump T47 event. Image credit/ANI file
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Nishad Kumar on Tuesday became the third Indian to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games as he clinched the top spot in men’s high jump T47 event with a Games record here.

He had won a gold in the long jump T47 event on Monday.

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In Tuesday’s competition, Nishad sailed over 2.04m to win the gold and set a new Games record.

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Ankur Dhama (men’s 5000m T11 and 1500m T11) and armless archer Sheetal Devi (women’s individual compound open and mixed team compound open) had won two gold medals each in the previous edition in Hangzhou, China.

T47 classification is for athletes with upper limb impairments.

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Nishad’s right arm was severed by a grass-cutting machine at his family farm in Himachal Pradesh’s Amb when he was merely six.

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