Harare [Zimbabwe], September 3 (ANI): Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka overtook legendary batter Tillakaratne Dilshan to become the third-highest run-getter for his team on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Nissanka made this upward movement in the charts during the first T20I against Zimbabwe. During the match, Nissanka continued his consistent run across all formats, scoring 55 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 171.87.

Now in 66 T20Is for Sri Lanka, he has scored 1,909 runs at an average of 30.79, with a strike rate of 122.68. He has 15 half-centuries in the format with the best score of 90.

Advertisement

Dilshan is in fourth spot now, with 1,889 runs in 80 matches and 79 innings at an average of 28.19 and a strike rate of 120.54, with a century and 13 fifties. His best score is 104*.

At the top two spots are: Kusal Perera (2,084 runs in 81 matches and 80 innings at an average of 27.06, with a century and 15 fifties to his name) and Kusal Mendis (2,045 runs in 82 matches and innings at an average of 25.88, with 16 half-centuries and a best score of 86).

Advertisement

Pathum Nissanka's cameo of 41 helped Sri Lanka secure a four-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first T20I at Harare on Wednesday and take a lead of 1-0 in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first.

Brian Bennett (81 in 57 balls, with 12 fours) stitched a 50-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Sikandar Raza (28 in 22 balls, with two fours and a six) and another 51-run stand with Ryan Burl (17).

Zimbabwe posted 175/7 in their 20 overs.

Dushmantha Chameera (3/30) was the pick of the bowlers for SL. Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dushan Hemantha took a wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka got off to a solid start with a 96-run opening stand between Nissanka (55 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Kusal Mendis (38 in 35 balls, with four boundaries).

SL suffered a hiccup, reduced to 142/6, with Richard Ngarava (2/19), Blessing Muzarabani, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans and Raza getting one wicket each.

However, Kamindu (41* in 16 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Dushan Hemantha (14* in nine balls, with two fours) took SL to the target with four wickets and five balls in hand.

Kamindu's high-impact knock earned him the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)