Harare [Zimbabwe], September 3 (ANI): Pathum Nissanka's cameo of 41 helped Sri Lanka secure a four-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first T20I at Harare on Wednesday and take a lead of 1-0 in the three-match series.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first.
Brian Bennett (81 in 57 balls, with 12 fours) stitched a 50-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Sikandar Raza (28 in 22 balls, with two fours and a six) and another 51-run stand with Ryan Burl (17).
Zimbabwe posted 175/7 in their 20 overs.
Dushmantha Chameera (3/30) was the pick of the bowlers for SL. Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dushan Hemantha took a wicket a piece.
Sri Lanka got off to a solid start with a 96-run opening stand between Nissanka (55 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Kusal Mendis (38 in 35 balls, with four boundaries).
SL suffered a hiccup, reduced to 142/6, with Richard Ngarava (2/19), Blessing Muzarabani, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans and Raza getting one wicket each.
However, Kamindu (41* in 16 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Dushan Hemantha (14* in nine balls, with two fours) took SL to the target with four wickets and five balls in hand.
Kamindu's high-impact knock earned him the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
