Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani lauded the Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team, select members of the ICC World T20 World Cup 2024-winning Indian men's team and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025-winning Indian women's cricket team a the second edition of 'United in Triumph' event in Mumbai on Monday.

Advertisement

The Indian men's, women's, and blind women's cricket teams members were honoured in the presence of mega star Amitabh Bachchan, Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah.

Advertisement

The event was organised to honour the efforts of the men's T20 World Cup-winning 2024 team led by Rohit Sharma, which beat South Africa by seven runs at Barbados last year on the back of a fine bowling effort by India in death overs and a fine half-century by Virat Kohli (76); the ICC Women's World Cup-winning team, which beat South Africa by 52 runs courtesy of all-round shows by Shafali Verma (87 and two wickets) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium; and the blind women's team, which won the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind by beating Nepal by seven wickets in Sri Lanka last year, chasing down an easy total of 115 runs.

Advertisement

Nita Ambani said, as per a press release, "I think we are starting the New Year's with a very special occasion. All three cricket teams, the men's cricket team, the women's cricket team and the blind cricket team of India are all here under one roof, and on behalf of every Indian, we are going to honour them tonight for giving us so much joy and happiness."

Speaking about the unique power of sport and its transformational impact, Nita Ambani said, "Sport joins hearts and India. Today we are united in triumph. We are going to celebrate them and celebrate their victories."

Advertisement

At the heart of the celebration were India's three World Cup-winning captains -- Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepika TC -- whose leadership, resilience and belief have shaped historic victories and inspired a nation.

United in Triumph reflects Nita Ambani's vision of sport as a force for excellence, inclusion and unity, celebrating not just victories but the values and purpose that define India's sporting journey. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)