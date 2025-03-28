DT
PT
Home / Sports / Nitesh wins bronze in Greco-Roman

Nitesh wins bronze in Greco-Roman

Nitesh added a second medal to India's account in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 by scripting a bronze medal triumph in the Greco-Roman 97kg weight division in Amman, Jordan. The 22-year-old grappler ousted Kazakhstan's Ilyas Guchigov 9-0 via technical...
PTI
Amman (Jordan), Updated At : 08:39 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
Neeraj poses with his medal.
Nitesh added a second medal to India’s account in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 by scripting a bronze medal triumph in the Greco-Roman 97kg weight division in Amman, Jordan.

The 22-year-old grappler ousted Kazakhstan’s Ilyas Guchigov 9-0 via technical superiority (VSU) in his opening match.

He stormed into the semi-finals with high spirits but suffered a defeat with the same scoreline against the reigning Olympic champion, Mohammad Hadi Saravi of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Following the defeat, Nitesh’s only shot at finishing on the podium was securing a victory in the bronze medal clash. He upped the ante and defeated Turkmenistan’s Amanberdi Agamammedov with a 9-0 (VSU) scoreline to bag India’s second medal in the ongoing competition. Previously, Sunil Kumar clinched a bronze in the Greco-Roman 87kg weight division on Tuesday.

Silver for Reetika

Young Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda blew away a 6-2 lead, conceding four points in the last 10 seconds of the women's 76kg final, to settle for a silver medal at the Asian Championship, while Mansi Lather and Muskan won bronze, here on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Reetika, who became first Indian female wrestler to be crowned U23 World Champion and youngest to qualify for Olympics, outclassed Japan's Nodoka Yamamoto and Korea's Seoyeon Jeong. The summit clash was a repeat of Paris Olympics quarterfinal against Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy. Reetika employed an aggressive strategy, going for double leg attacks.

