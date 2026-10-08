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Home / Sports / Nitin Nabin unveils ‘Seva Sankalp Trophy’ for national disabled cricket tournament in Varanasi 

Nitin Nabin unveils ‘Seva Sankalp Trophy’ for national disabled cricket tournament in Varanasi 

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ANI
Updated At : 10:46 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): As part of the Seva Sankalp Month, organised on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi birthday, the "Seva Sankalp Trophy" for the T-20 National Disabled Cricket Tournament, proposed in Varanasi, was unveiled at Hotel Taj on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin unveiled the trophy. BJP State President and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was a special guest on the occasion.

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Addressing the event, BJP National President Nitin Nabin said that disability is of the mind, not of the body. "People with disabilities are no less than anyone else. If they are given opportunities and a proper platform, they can make their mark in the country and the world through their talent," he said.

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He stated that the central and state governments are continuously working to integrate disabled people into the mainstream of society and advance their progress. "Efforts will also be made to increase the participation of disabled athletes in sports and provide them with better opportunities. Sports are not only a medium of competition, but also a means of strengthening self-confidence, discipline, and the spirit of struggle. Disabled athletes are setting new examples for society through their hard work and talent. Such events will not only recognise their talent but will also promote positive and inclusive thinking in society," Nabin said.

Organising committee chairman Siddharth Singh stated that the objective of this national competition to be held in Varanasi is to boost the morale of disabled athletes, instil new hope and confidence in them, and convey the message of an inclusive India through sports. He stated that disabled cricket teams from various states of the country will participate in the competition. The gathering of national-level players in Varanasi will also send a new message to the city through this event.

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Uttam Ojha, President of the All India Disabled Cricket Association, briefed National President Nitin Nabin on the overall outline and preparations for the competition. He explained that disabled cricket teams from various states will participate in the national competition. The competition will provide a powerful platform for disabled players to showcase their cricketing talent and establish national recognition. He also shared information regarding the preparations for the event, the teams participating, and the objectives of the competition.

The program was conducted by Sanjay Chaurasia, General Secretary of the All India Disabled Cricket Association. He expressed his gratitude to National President Nitin Nabin and said that disabled people are with them and that such events provide new energy to the players.

Convener Virbhadra Singh expressed his gratitude to all the guests and attendees. Akhilesh Yadav, Roshan Dwivedi, and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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