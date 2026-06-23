DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of Ireland, England tours due to injury

Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of Ireland, England tours due to injury

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:03 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): India have suffered a major setback ahead of their limited-overs tours of Ireland and England as all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out due to a left quadriceps injury that worsened during the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

According to the report, Reddy initially picked up the injury while bowling in the first ODI in Dharamsala and was subsequently rested for the second match in Lucknow. Although he returned for the final ODI in Chennai, he bowled six overs, conceding 42 runs, after which he reportedly experienced discomfort.

Advertisement

The all-rounder will now undergo rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for at least a month, to regain fitness ahead of India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in August, for which the schedule is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

The development comes as India are already without another key all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, who was earlier ruled out of the England and Ireland tour while recovering from a leg injury sustained during a conditioning session at the CoE following IPL 2026. No official timeline has been set for his return.

In the absence of Reddy, players like Shivam Dube and Harshit Rana could be considered as backup options, though both primarily offer single-dimensional skills. Selectors may also look at Suryansh Shedge as a like-for-like replacement after his recent performances for India A in Sri Lanka, where he scored a half-century but had modest returns with the ball.

Advertisement

India are scheduled to play two T20Is in Ireland on June 26 and 28, followed by a five-match T20I series in England starting July 1, which will be followed by three ODIs. The Ireland fixtures will mark India's first T20Is since their World Cup triumph earlier this year, with Shreyas Iyer set to lead the side in the format. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts