Adelaide [Australia], October 22 (ANI): India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak acknowledged that the team is missing the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya but said the situation has created an opportunity for young Nitish Kumar Reddy to gain valuable experience.

Advertisement

With India trailing 1-0, the second ODI will take place at Adelaide on Thursday, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the spotlight again.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the match in the pre-match press conference, Sitanshu Kotak added that the team is looking to groom Reddy as an all-round option, calling his inclusion a positive in the long run.

Advertisement

"Someone like Hardik Pandya is always a big loss. But if we look at the positive side, Nitish Kumar Reddy is getting some game time and we're trying to groom him. Every team needs an all-rounder, and we're trying to develop him in that role. So it's a good preparation in that way. But yes, any team would miss a player like Hardik. In a way, if we look at in hindsight, it's a positive that Nitish is getting match time at this level," the batting coach told the media.

Nitish, who burst into the Test fold after earning his debut during last year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, returned to the land down under to earn his first ODI cap. In November 2024, India's batting maestro Virat Kohli handed Nitish his maiden Test cap at Perth's Optus Stadium. Eleven months later, Nitish returned to Optus Stadium and received his first ODI cap from Rohit during the three-match series opener against Australia on Sunday.

Advertisement

On the other hand, regarding Hardik Pandya's numbers in the 50-over format, the all-rounder has featured in 94 ODIs, scoring 1,904 runs in 68 innings at an average of 32.83 and a strike rate of 110.8. His highest ODI score stands at 92, and he has registered 11 half-centuries in the format. Although yet to score a century, Pandya has often played crucial knocks in the middle order, providing depth and power to India's batting lineup.

With the ball, he has picked up 91 wickets at an average of 35.50, with his best figures being 4 for 24 against England in 2022. His ability to contribute in both departments makes him one of India's most valuable limited-overs all-rounders. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)