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Home / Sports / Niveditha Nair wins individual bronze, team silver at ISSF World Championships

Niveditha Nair wins individual bronze, team silver at ISSF World Championships

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ANI
Updated At : 08:52 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Doha [Qatar], November 8 (ANI): Niveditha Veloor Nair clinched the individual bronze medal in the women's 25m standard pistol event at the ISSF World Championship 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, according to Olympics.com.

Tamil Nadu's  Niveditha Veloor Nair finished third with a score of 567-13x. China's Xiao Jiaruixuan claimed gold with 569-10x, while Hungary's Veronika Major secured silver with 568-13x. Both Xiao and Major are individual Olympic medallists in the women's 25m pistol discipline.

Indian shooters Manvi Jain and Simranpreet Kaur Brar finished eighth and 10th in the individual standings, scoring 560-10x and 555-10x, respectively.

India also secured silver in the women's 25m standard pistol team event. The trio of Niveditha Nair, Manvi Jain and Simranpreet Kaur Brar combined for 1682-33x to finish second. China won gold with a world-record score of 1698-43x, while Hungary took bronze with 1676-30x.

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India's campaign in the men's 25m standard pistol event, however, ended without a medal. Harsh Gupta finished fifth with 573-13x, followed by Udit Joshi in 18th place with 562-13x and Jatin in 28th with 559-5x. India finished fourth in the team standings, behind Latvia, the Republic of Korea and Ukraine.

The medals won on Sunday took India's overall tally at the Doha championships to seven, comprising one gold, five silver and one bronze.

India's only gold came in the men's 50m pistol team event, while Ravinder Singh secured an individual silver in the same non-Olympic discipline.

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Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Shambhavi Kshirsagar won silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event. Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, alongside Suruchi Singh and Sainyam, also secured silver in the women's 10m air pistol team event.

Earlier, Jaypal Malviya won individual silver in the men's 10m air pistol event, earning India its first shooting quota place for the LA 2028 Olympics. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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