No. 3 is Shreyas Iyer's 1st choice to bat at

Dharamsala, February 28
Shreyas Iyer relishes finishing games but, on the back of his excellent run in the T20Is against Sri Lanka, he has expressed his desire to bat at No. 3, the spot normally reserved for Virat Kohli.
Iyer, who got a chance in the side after Kohli was given a bio-bubble rest following the second T20I against West Indies, cracked three fifties against Sri Lanka to ensure a 3-0 sweep for the hosts.
“I’m not keeping any expectations from myself nor from the team coaches because if you see the competition in our team, it’s immense. Every individual is capable of winning the games,” he said.
Shreyas added that given a choice, he would prefer batting at No. 3. “Obviously in this format, top-three is the only place where you can pace your innings pretty well. Otherwise if you bat down the order you can’t give yourself time you need to start going from ball one. So yeah, if I had to say the best number to bat for me personally, it’s obviously No. 3,” he said. —
