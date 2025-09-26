DT
Home / Sports / "No competition anymore": Hardik Singh on India-Pakistan hockey rivalry

ANI
Updated At : 08:25 PM Sep 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team vice-captain Hardik Singh mimicked the fighter jet gesture aimed at Pakistan, claiming the India-Pakistan hockey rivalry has fizzled out like their cricket counterpart.

Historically, India and Pakistan were hockey superpowers, combining for 11 Olympic gold medals. Singh has reignited discussions about the current state of the rivalry between the two nations in the sport.

"I think that right now there is no competition only, so there is no point talking about it, there is no doubt in the widening gap because the way things are going these days, I think it is not there," Hardik Singh said at the India Today Conclave.

The fighter jet gesture came into the limelight during the India-Pakistan clash in the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2025, when Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf came under scrutiny for multiple incidents.

After dismissing Sanju Samson, Rauf showed aggression, and later when he was stationed near the boundary rope, responded to the jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate "0-6", a reference to Pakistan's groundless claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at the border after India's Operation Sindoor in May this year.

Singh believed Pakistani athletes are pretty good, but they are not getting the facilities and recalled their last defeat against Pakistan.

"I think their federation. I think their athletes are quite good, but they are not getting the facilities. Like in 2014, they had won against us the last time. Since 2014, Pakistan has not won against India in hockey. Sir, 2014. So I think that in the last what, like twelve years? Yes, we didn't lose a match," Hardik said.

However, according to the FIH website, India last lost to Pakistan during the 2016 South Asia Games.

Hardik believes the thrill of hockey can't be replicated by any other sport and specifically highlighted the 2021 Olympic medal, which sparked a massive wave of enthusiasm across the country.

"I think that what hockey has given us, I think no other game can give that. Because when in 2021 our Olympic medal came, I mean the wave that went across the whole country, that hockey medal has come after forty years, and then back-to-back medals came. I think that feeling, I think no other feeling can be like that," Hardik concluded.

Pakistan withdrew from the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup, citing security concerns, and was replaced by Bangladesh. India, as the host and winner of the tournament, directly qualified for the 2026 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup, which Belgium and the Netherlands will co-host. The Asia Cup was held in Rajgir, India, from August 29 to September 7, 2025, with South Korea finishing as the runner-up. (ANI)

