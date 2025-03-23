Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): The uncertainty over Indian batter KL Rahul's availability for the Indian Premier League (IPL) opening clash for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) remains as the wicketkeeper-batter joined the team in Visakhapatnam ahead the match. DC skipper Axar Patel said that there is no confirmation if he play the first game or not.

DC will kickstart their IPL campaign against LSG at Visakhapatnam on Monday. The clash holds significance as two of India's biggest stars, DC's KL and LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, now the most expensive IPL player at Rs 27 crore, will be squaring off against their former teams.

Speaking ahead of the match, Axar said during a press conference as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "Obviously, he joined the team. We do not know yet [if he will play]. Right now we do not know if he is available or not."

Advertisement

Notably, KL is awaiting the birth of his first child with his wife and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. They announced Athiya's pregnancy in November 2024.

After spending three seasons as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper, Rahul parted ways with the franchise and enrolled his name for the mega auction last year.

Advertisement

Following a fierce bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) entered the action and got an opener, captain and wicketkeeper-batter option in Rahul for a hefty sum of Rs 14 crore.

KL will be heading into the IPL 2024 with plenty of positive momentum on his side, having played a crucial role in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win. KL, who has played at multiple positions in the batting order, was given the responsibility of number six, as the team wanted to put Axar Patel at five, to give extra depth to the side during the ICC Champions Trophy winning campaign for India. Rahul played a crucial role in the middle, scoring a valuable 34* in 33 balls in a crunch situation during the final against New Zealand. In five matches and four innings, KL scored 140 runs at an average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90, with the best score of 42*.

The 12th-highest run-getter in IPL history, KL has scored 4,683 runs at an average of 45.46, with a strike rate of 134.60 in 132 matches and 123 innings. He has made four centuries and 37 fifties, with a best score of 132*. Having played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and LSG so far, he is yet to win the IPL trophy. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)