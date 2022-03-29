No Deepika in Asian Games squad for first time since 2010

PTI

Sonipat, March 28

World No. 2 archer Deepika Kumari has failed to make the Indian squad for the upcoming Asian Games, suffering one of the biggest setbacks in her illustrious career.

Kumari lost two of her three round-robin matches in the final leg here at the SAI centre today to miss out on a berth. She had finished a lowly fifth in the two-phase eliminations on Saturday to determine the top-eight, as she had to fight in the round-robin matches.

The Asian Games will take place in Hangzhou from September 10 to 25.

This will be the first time since winning a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games that Kumari will be out of a multi-discipline showpiece event.

The 27-year-old has represented India at the Asiad in 2010, 2014 and 2018, winning a team bronze in Guangzhou 12 years ago.

In her senior career since 2009, Kumari’s trophy cabinet includes 11 gold medals, 12 silver and seven bronze in World Cups. However, an Olympics podium finish has eluded the most decorated Indian archer.

The Tokyo Olympics last year was her best chance, where she went with the world No. 1 tag for the second time (since London 2012) after winning five World Cup medals in the build-up.

But the South Koreans became her nemesis once again, as she bowed out in the quarterfinals in both the mixed and individual events.

She is also a record four-time World Cup Final runners-up and a bronze medallist. She has also won two silver medals at the World Championships.

In the round-robin phase, Kumari finished with one point to fall behind, as Ankita Bhakat (3.25) and Simranjeet Kaur (2) joined Haryana teenager and reigning national champion Ridhi Phor in the squad. The 17-year-old Phor had already confirmed her berth along with veteran Services archer Tarundeep Rai after they topped their respective elimination rounds.

The same team will represent India in the first three phases of the World Cup, beginning with the Stage 1 in Antalya in mid-April. — PTI

Completely heartbroken, says Kumari

Three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari is clueless about her future plans after her shock elimination in the trials for the archery event at the Asian Games and three World Cups. Her husband Atanu Das also failed to make the cut. While Das made an early exit, finishing outside the top-eight, fifth-ranked Kumari fell by the wayside in the round-robin matches. “Pure ek saal ka chutti ho gaya hai (we’ve been left out for one year),” the world No. 2 said. “We don’t know what we will do sitting, and doing nothing at home for one year. We are not used to such a situation. We are completely heartbroken,” the 27-year-old added.