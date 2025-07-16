New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Over the past decade, the Indian Super League (ISL) has delivered everything, from stunning goals and memorable rivalries to moments of pure individual brilliance but nothing gets fans on the edge of their seats quite like the nail-biting race for playoff qualification in the final weeks, as per the official website of the ISL.

Advertisement

For a team to advance to the playoffs, it needs shrewd tactical adjustments, expert man management, collective belief, and a strong mentality.

Rarely in the ISL have the pre-season favourites managed to reach the playoffs. There have been teams that have made a mockery of the pre-season predictions and scripted their own history.

Advertisement

Chennaiyin FC had a dismal start to the 2019-20 season under John Gregory with just five points from six matches. However, Owen Coyle's arrival in Chennai after the departure of Gregory worked as a catalyst, as the Scottish head coach completely changed the team's fortunes.

Coyle instilled the newfound belief and attacking approach in the team as Chennaiyin FC went on an eight-match unbeaten run, including six wins, to complete a spectacular turnaround and qualify for the semi-finals. The Marina Machans reached the final but lost out to ATK FC by a 1-3 scoreline.

Advertisement

NorthEast United FC qualified for the ISL playoffs for the second time in their club's history under the guidance of Khalid Jamil in the 2020-21 season. Despite starting the season with a six-match unbeaten run under head coach Gerard Nus, the Highlanders endured a string of poor results where they went winless in five consecutive matches, leading to the Spaniard's departure mid-season.

Jamil took charge as the interim head coach during this time, and his impact was evident as he went unbeaten in nine league-stage games, including victories against heavyweights like Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Indian head coach proved his tactical acumen in the short course, guiding the Highlanders to the semi-final, but a defeat against the Mariners in the second leg dashed their final hopes.

Very few could have predicted Jamshedpur FC's League Shield triumph in the ISL 2021-22 season.

Under Owen Coyle's stewardship, the Men of Steel broke the playoffs jinx and also finished at the summit of the table by accumulating 43 points from 20 matches, including 13 wins and four draws. The Scot once again demonstrated his strategic prowess as he turned Jamshedpur FC from a mid-table, inconsistent team into a winning unit.

Ivan Vukomanovic's arrival in the 2021-22 season brought a fresh perspective to Kerala Blasters FC. Following an underperforming run since losing in the 2016 final, the Blasters made a dramatic return to the playoffs and made it a habit during the Serbian head coach's tenure.

After experiencing a shaky start with a 2-4 defeat against MBSG, Kerala Blasters FC went on a remarkable ten-match unbeaten run where they edged out big names like Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC. After four years of playoff drought, Vukomanovic not only led the Blasters to the knockout stages but also reached the final in his debut season, where they lost on penalties against Hyderabad FC.

Bengaluru FC had not only qualified for the ISL 2022-23 playoffs; the Blues set the standard and recorded one of the greatest comebacks in ISL history, winning eight consecutive matches in the final stretch of the league stage.

With only three wins in their first 12 matches, Simon Grayson and Co. got the momentum when they needed it the most, showcasing their unwavering determination and big-match temperament. The Blues also qualified for the final, overcoming the Mumbai City FC hurdle in the semis, but couldn't go all the way as they lost to MBSG on penalties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)