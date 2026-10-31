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Home / Sports / "No draw tomorrow": Rickelton anticipates result as South Africa set Australia 288-run target in series decider

"No draw tomorrow": Rickelton anticipates result as South Africa set Australia 288-run target in series decider

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ANI
Updated At : 09:32 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Cape Town [South Africa], October 31 (ANI): The series-deciding final Test between South Africa and Australia is set for a thrilling finish on Saturday, with the series result, the No. 1 Test ranking and crucial World Test Championship points all at stake on the final day.

South Africa wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton acknowledged the high stakes heading into the final day, stressing that the series-deciding Test was poised for a result, with “No draw tomorrow.”

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Centuries from Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder powered a remarkable South African fightback, setting Australia a challenging target of 288 runs to clinch victory in the series-deciding third Test of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 at Newlands, Cape Town.

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Resuming their second innings under pressure at 140/4 on the fourth morning, South Africa were eventually bowled out for 387 in 134.4 overs.

"It's win or lose, I guess. No draw tomorrow. If you had to say that it's going down to the third Test, day five, with all three results on the cards or two results on the cards, yeah, I wouldn't have believed it. It's been a special series," Rickelton said as per Cricinfo.

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South Africa’s innings was anchored by a magnificent 154-run sixth-wicket partnership between Rickelton, who scored 101 off 219 balls, and Mulder, who contributed 115 off 221 deliveries. The stand ranks as the second-highest sixth-wicket partnership for South Africa against Australia in Test cricket.

Rickelton also noted that while the new ball could offer Australia scoring opportunities, the slow and deteriorating pitch would make it challenging for them to maintain the required run rate of three runs per over throughout the day.

"I just think with that new ball, there's obviously runs available, and there's obviously wickets too. It has been quite slow. If Australia obviously fancy having a go at it, it might just factor into it. For them to bat at effectively threes the whole day will be a big ask, especially on a slower, lower deteriorating wicket," he added.

Earlier in the match, South Africa posted 329 in their first innings, before Australia responded with 429 to secure a crucial 100-run lead.

With the three-match World Test Championship series level at 1-1, both sides remain in contention for the series victory heading into the decisive final stages of the third Test. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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