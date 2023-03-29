No Dunne deal

Vinayak Padmadeo
New Delhi, March 28
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has clarified that the selection policy announced on March 16 continues to be applicable to pick up boxers to represent India in international events, including the Asian Games.
This comes days after BFI High Performance Director Bernard Dunne announced that going forward, trials would not be held to select Indian teams. Instead of the old practice, a team of coaches will evaluate and assess boxers at the national camps and the assessment will take place ahead of major international events, he had said. Interestingly, the new system was followed to select the team for the Women’s World Championships, which concluded here on Sunday.
However, the issue was discussed by BFI officials and it has emerged that the old policy will be used for the time being. A committee headed by Rajesh Bhandari is being set up to look into the existing selection policy and the evaluation system introduced by Dunne.
“There has been some misunderstanding here because we have an existing selection policy, which was cleared by the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC),” said a source in the BFI.
BFI executive director Arun Malik confirmed to The Tribune that there is no deviation from the existing policy. The policy calls for trials “for all Olympic weight categories for athletes other than those who participated in Olympic weight at World Championship 2023”.
The policy, which was discussed amongst Arjuna Award winners and current coaches, including Dunne, states that gold or silver medal winners at the World Championships will be automatically selected for the Asian Games.
It adds that trials for elite women will be held in May 2023, while those for the elite men will be held in the first week of June. However, a ranking evaluation will still be held for all “athletes other than world gold/silver (winners) from 19th June to 1st July 2023”.
Dunne’s views
During the World Championships, Dunne had said: “No plans for any selection trials in my opinion. The trials were an old system that was in place but not anymore. In the assessment process we have brought in, you have coaches working with the athletes to prepare them for an important tournament.”
“It is being done over a prolonged period of time. Tell me, if an athlete falls sick ahead of the trials, what would you do? The evaluation test that we have introduced is not about one day or a week. The test allows us to know our best athletes,” he had said.
