“No excuses, only fight”: Odisha FC coach Purushothaman sends strong message ahead of Punjab FC clash

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 13 (ANI): Odisha FC head coach TG Purushothaman and captain Lalthathanga Khawlhring, popularly known as Puitea, addressed the media ahead of their opening match of the MG Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season against Punjab FC, highlighting the need to adapt, work together and improve on last season’s performance.

Odisha FC will look to have a better campaign this season; the juggernauts will aim to be more consistent and turn their performances into results. With new signings joining the existing squad, building team chemistry will be important as they begin the season, according to a press release from ISL.

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Acknowledging the lack of pre-season matches, Purushothaman said the team must adapt to the circumstances and focus on performance. “As professionals, we have to adapt to the situation. We need to turn the negatives into positives and focus on performing well,” he said.

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The coach also emphasised Odisha FC’s identity, emphasising commitment and competition for places within the squad. “Our identity is clear — fight for everything and give your best until the referee blows the final whistle,” he added.

Captain Puitea expressed confidence in the team’s atmosphere, highlighting the positive connection between the new signings and the existing squad. As Odisha FC prepare to begin their campaign with an away fixture against Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the captain emphasised the importance of taking responsibility and working together as a unit. With a mix of new additions and established players, Odisha FC will look to build team chemistry and make a positive start to the season.

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Speaking about taking on the captaincy following the departure of Carlos Delgado and Amrinder Singh, Puitea described the role as an honour rather than a burden.

“I don't see it as pressure; I take it as an honour. It won't be easy, but I will take as much responsibility as I can and always be there for the team, the staff and the club,” he said.

Purushothaman also confirmed that Rahul KP would miss the season opener due to a minor injury, with the club opting against risking the player at this early stage of the campaign.

As Odisha FC begin the new season, the team will look to build on its strengths, improve consistency and make a positive start to the campaign. (ANI)

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