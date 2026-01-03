"No fault of Shah Rukh Khan...": Madan Lal on Mustafizur release

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Former India cricketer Madan Lal has opened up on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s decision to ask Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, and backed actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, as he had "no fault" regarding team selection.

"This is the decision of the BCCI and the Central government must have taken this decision, given the atrocities are being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh," he told ANI.

The former World Cup winner also made it clear that KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan should not be dragged into the issue, stressing that team selection is handled by the franchise's cricketing management.

"There is no fault of Shah Rukh Khan as they have the team who picks the team," Madan Lal added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI on Saturday that the apex cricket board has instructed KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. The BCCI's move came after the inclusion of the Bangladesh player sparked a political and public backlash, particularly amid the recent targeting of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Following BCCI's directive, KKR, in a media release, confirmed the release of Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

Earlier, BJP leader Sangeet Singh Som on Saturday welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision.

Som also targeted Shah Rukh Khan and said that the actor has understood not to go against the "Sanatanis". (ANI)

