DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "No fault of Shah Rukh Khan...": Madan Lal on Mustafizur release

"No fault of Shah Rukh Khan...": Madan Lal on Mustafizur release

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:40 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Former India cricketer Madan Lal has opened up on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s decision to ask Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, and backed actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, as he had "no fault" regarding team selection.

Advertisement

"This is the decision of the BCCI and the Central government must have taken this decision, given the atrocities are being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh," he told ANI.

Advertisement

The former World Cup winner also made it clear that KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan should not be dragged into the issue, stressing that team selection is handled by the franchise's cricketing management.

Advertisement

"There is no fault of Shah Rukh Khan as they have the team who picks the team," Madan Lal added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI on Saturday that the apex cricket board has instructed KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. The BCCI's move came after the inclusion of the Bangladesh player sparked a political and public backlash, particularly amid the recent targeting of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Following BCCI's directive, KKR, in a media release, confirmed the release of Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

Earlier, BJP leader Sangeet Singh Som on Saturday welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision.

Som also targeted Shah Rukh Khan and said that the actor has understood not to go against the "Sanatanis". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts