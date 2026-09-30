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Home / Sports / No gun of her own to Asian Games gold: Trap shooter Neeru Dhanda's inspirational sporting journey

No gun of her own to Asian Games gold: Trap shooter Neeru Dhanda's inspirational sporting journey

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ANI
Updated At : 06:42 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Jind (Haryana) [India], September 30 (ANI): Following Neeru Dhanda's historic shooting gold at the Asian Games, the shooter's father Suresh hailed her daughter's win and opened up about how she got into the sport, honing her craft initially with someone else's gun when her family could not afford her one.

Neeru's historic medal win marked a landmark moment for Indian shooting as she became the country's first woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting. She also set an Asian record on her Games debut in qualification, missing just two shots out of 30 to finish with 28.

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Speaking to ANI, Neeru's father Suresh said about the win, "I am very happy. There is happiness in the village—not just for me, but for the whole village. I am a farmer. The family is overjoyed; the news has spread throughout the village and the extended family."

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On how she got into shooting, Suresh recalled that it was support from wrestler Somveer, her maternal aunt's son, which got her into the sport and the gun with which she used to practice was not even her own.

"She got into sports through wrestler Somveer. We did not even have a gun; she used someone else's. We had no idea she would reach this far. It is thanks to wrestler Somveer who supported and sent her. He is the son of her maternal aunt," he added.

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Earlier on Tuesday, Neeru had also won silver alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer in the women's trap team event. India finished with 328 points, behind gold medallists China (346), while Kuwait took bronze with 325.

Neeru was India's top performer in the team event, scoring 118 out of 125.

Neeru Dhanda will return to action in the mixed-team trap event alongside Kynan Chenai after her individual gold medal win on Wednesday on day 11 of the Asian Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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