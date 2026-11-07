"No matter how much you praise him, it is less": BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla lauds Shami after Test retirement

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Saturday backed Mohammed Shami's decision to retire from Test cricket, saying the decision was entirely the pacer's own and that the board does not put pressure on any player to call time on their career.

Shami announced his retirement from the longest format on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a Test career in which he represented India in 64 matches and claimed 229 wickets.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla praised Shami's contribution to Indian cricket, particularly in red-ball cricket, describing him as a talented player who delivered consistently impressive performances in the longest format.

"Mohammad Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket, and I understand it is his own decision. He played very well, and his performance was very good. He was a very talented player in Test matches and red-ball cricket too. So, I think, while he is still in white-ball cricket, in red-ball cricket he performed very well, so no matter how much you praise him, it is less," Shukla told ANI.

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The BCCI Vice-President also dismissed any suggestion of pressure from the cricket board, emphasising that retirement decisions rest with individual players.

"I wish him the best for his future because, as you know, the BCCI does not put any pressure on any player to take retirement; it is the player's own decision. He has made this decision; we are all with his decision, and we wish him the best," he added.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement through an Instagram post, bringing the curtain down on his Test career. Renowned for his ability to generate seam movement and swing with both the new and old ball, Shami bows out with 229 wickets from 64 Tests, including six five-wicket hauls. He remains active in white-ball cricket. (ANI)

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