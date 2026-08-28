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Home / Sports / "No matter where life takes us...": Virat Kohli's sister celebrates Raksha Bandhan with him

"No matter where life takes us...": Virat Kohli's sister celebrates Raksha Bandhan with him

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ANI
Updated At : 12:58 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Indian batting icon Virat Kohli celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister Bhawna.

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Bhawna took to social media, posting a story on Instagram where she is tying a rakhi to the Indian batting stalwart. The story also features a brief snapshot of her with Virat's elder brother, Vikas.

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Bhawna wrote a wholesome caption for her brothers, saying, "No matter where life takes us, my prayers will always find you."

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On the cricket front, Virat last featured in India's third ODI against England at Lord's in July, where he scored 74 runs off 59 balls during India's chase of 388. Across the three-match series, he scored 144 runs at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 109.09, including two half-centuries.

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This year, the 37-year-old has scored 384 runs in six ODIs at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of 106.66. His tally included a century and three half-centuries, with a best score of 124.

The Indian batting maestro is next expected to be seen in action from September 27 during India's three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The series will witness him continue his countdown to 100 international centuries, sitting at 85 international tons currently. He is also just 59 runs away from completing the 15,000-run mark in ODIs, having made 14,941 runs in 314 matches and 302 innings at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries and 79 fifties.

He will become only the second player after legendary Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs) to reach the milestone if he fires against the Windies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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