No pain, only gain for returning Djoker

ANI

Dubai, February 27

Novak Djokovic said he was now playing without pain after recovering from a hamstring injury as he prepares to return to the ATP Tour in Dubai this week following his record-extending 10th Australian Open title last month.

Djokovic suffered a three-centimetre hamstring tear en route winning the Adelaide warm-up event before claiming his 22nd Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park to go level with Rafa Nadal.

The 35-year-old Serb said his Dubai participation was in doubt until a few days ago but he had passed all his fitness tests.

“Had a couple of weeks of no tennis. The last few days it’s really getting as much practice as possible to get myself back in shape to be able to compete at a high level,” Djokovic said. “I haven’t felt pain on the court for a week. I’m getting closer to 100%. Still not there in terms of the game and how I feel on court. But the important thing is there’s no pain. I don’t have a hindrance in the way I move on the court.”

Djokovic meets Czech Tomas Machac in the first round tomorrow. — Reuters

Novak breaks Steffi’s No. 1 ranking record

Dubai: Novak Djokovic today achieved another historic milestone in his career, overtaking Steffi Graf’s record for most weeks as world No. 1. The Serbian already held the record for the most weeks as No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings when he surpassed Roger Federer’s mark of 310 weeks in March 2021. Now, he has moved past Graf by beginning his 378th week on top of the rankings.