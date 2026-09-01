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Home / Sports / "No rush to make a decision": CSK skipper Gaikwad on new head coach following Fleming's departure

"No rush to make a decision": CSK skipper Gaikwad on new head coach following Fleming's departure

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ANI
Updated At : 11:02 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 1 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said the franchise will appoint a new head coach following Stephen Fleming's departure, but stressed that there is no urgency to decide, with ample time remaining before the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

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In July, CSK and Fleming decided to mutually part ways, bringing to a close one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in the history of the IPL.

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Fleming joined Chennai Super Kings as a player in the IPL's inaugural year (2008) and took over as head coach from 2009. Over the next 17 years, the association built one of the most respected and consistent set-ups in franchise cricket.

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"We will have a head coach. The management is obviously thinking about it. There is still plenty of time before the IPL, so there is no rush to make a decision," Gaikwad told the reporters.

Gaikwad acknowledged that his life has changed significantly over the past year, with the responsibility of succeeding former CSK skipper MS Dhoni bringing greater expectations.

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However, he said he remains happy in the role as long as he continues to enjoy it.

"Yes, it has definitely changed a lot. I won't deny that. Taking over from MS Dhoni comes with a lot of responsibility because of his immense success, and naturally, there are high expectations for more wins and titles. But that's part of the role. As long as I continue to enjoy it, I'm happy to do it," he said.

Gaikwad reflected on CSK's remarkable journey since 2008, acknowledging that the franchise is currently going through a difficult phase.

He called on the fans to remain patient and continue backing the team through its struggles, just as they have during its trophy-winning years.

"As CSK fans and as a franchise, we've been on an incredible journey. Since 2008, almost every cycle has brought us an IPL trophy, and very few franchises have been able to achieve that level of consistency. Our fans have stood by us through some incredible moments, and now we need them to stay with us through the difficult times as well," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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