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Home / Sports / "No shortage of talent in Tripura": CM Manik Saha hails Asmita Dey's historic CWG 2026 judo gold

"No shortage of talent in Tripura": CM Manik Saha hails Asmita Dey's historic CWG 2026 judo gold

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ANI
Updated At : 07:23 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday congratulated judoka Asmita Dey on her historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, saying her achievement was a proud moment for the state and would inspire the next generation of athletes.

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"I have known her for some time. We had previously honoured and awarded her. Winning gold at the Commonwealth Games is a tremendous achievement. The Prime Minister has also conveyed his wishes. This is a moment of pride and happiness for us, proving that there is no shortage of talent in Tripura. Seeing such achievers will provide great inspiration to our children. I wish to extend my gratitude and best wishes to her on behalf of the people of Tripura for this outstanding performance," Saha told ANI.

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The Chief Minister's remarks came a day after the 23-year-old judoka scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo.

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Asmita clinched the women's 48kg title after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a gripping final that extended into Golden Score at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday.

The title bout was evenly contested from the outset, with both judokas engaging in intense grappling exchanges and repeatedly forcing each other towards the edge of the mat. Quach struck first midway through the contest with a scoring throw to take the lead.

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Asmita, however, responded strongly despite receiving a Shido penalty, producing a quick throw of her own to level the scores before growing in confidence with a series of attacking moves while defending resolutely against the Canadian's advances.

With the scores tied at the end of regulation time, the contest entered Golden Score, where the first scoring action would determine the winner. Holding her nerve, Asmita executed a perfectly timed throw near the edge of the mat to secure a decisive yuko and seal a memorable 2-1 victory.

The gold medal capped an outstanding campaign for the Tripura-born judoka, who had earlier defeated Scotland's Sumer Shaw in the semifinals to book her place in the title clash.

Asmita's journey to the top has been one of resilience and determination. Born on March 22, 2003, she overcame financial hardships and personal adversity to rise through the ranks of Indian judo. Currently serving as a Sub-Inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, she has now etched her name into the history books with India's maiden Commonwealth Games judo gold. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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