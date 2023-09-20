No spectators allowed for Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up game at Hyderabad

Hyderabad, September 20
The warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand scheduled here on September 29 will be held behind closed doors as it would be difficult to deploy enough security one day after the Ganpati Visarjan and the Milan-un-Nabi festival.
The City police had earlier asked the Hyderabad Cricket Association to shift dates of the match but BCCI had made it clear that no such call can be taken after schedule underwent multiple rejigging.
However, since it’s a warm-up match it is understood that both BCCI and HCA have agreed to ensure that the game will be held behind closed doors.
“Yes, managing crowd could have been an issue just a day after festival and hence it would be held closed doors,” a source close to development said.
