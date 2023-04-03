No stopping Verstappen

MELBOURNE, April 2

Max Verstappen was crowned Australian Grand Prix winner after two late red flags and a slew of crashes threw the race into chaos before the Red Bull driver was allowed a processional victory lap.

Verstappen was leading Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton with a few laps left when Kevin Magnussen crashed his Haas into a wall, leaving debris on the track and halting the race. The cars returned to the grid with fresh tyres for a two-lap sprint to decide the race but in a chaotic restart, Williams driver Logan Sargeant rode into the back of AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries to knock both of them into gravel at Turn 1. Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon then crashed into each other to leave a trail of debris on the track and trigger another red flag, the third and last for the race.

After lengthy deliberations, stewards decided the race would finish with one lap behind a safety car in the order of the previous start. That allowed Verstappen to claim his second win of the season ahead of Hamilton with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso third. — Reuters