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Home / Sports / "No such decision": BCCI Secy dismisses India vs Sri Lanka venue shift reports

"No such decision": BCCI Secy dismisses India vs Sri Lanka venue shift reports

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ANI
Updated At : 03:51 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed reports claiming that the opening ODI between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled for December 13 in Delhi, had been shifted to Ahmedabad amid concerns over ongoing construction work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Saikia said on Monday that no decision had been made to shift the fixture, reiterating that bilateral matches are allocated to venues in accordance with the BCCI’s standard policy.

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He urged the media to rely on official BCCI updates for accurate information.

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“Reports suggesting that the India–Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI. We request media colleagues to kindly refer to official BCCI communications for any updates regarding the schedule. Further, it needs to be reiterated that bilateral matches are primarily allotted by following a standard policy,” Devajit Saikia said.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is already slated to host the third and final ODI on December 19.

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Sri Lanka is scheduled to tour India from December 13 to 27, 2026, for a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is.

The ODI series will open in Delhi before moving to Bengaluru and Ahmedabad for the second and third matches, respectively.

The teams will then face off in a three-match T20I series, with matches scheduled in Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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