Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 28 (ANI): Ahead of Mumbai Indians (MI) clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene spoke on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, saying that the team is still waiting for him to be cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA), which has given no timeline for it.

Shubman Gill-led GT and Hardik Pandya-led MI will be aiming to brush aside heartbreaking losses in their campaign openers as they meet in a high-octane clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

MI's next match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will mark MI's return to their home stadium of Wankhede Stadium, but they will not have Bumrah this time around as he awaits his clearance from NCA as he continues recovery from back issues.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the match, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, Jayawardene said of Bumrah, "On a daily basis, he's going through his programme. So far, everything seems okay, but there were no timelines given by NCA, so we will wait on that."

Bumrah suffered back spasms during Day 2 of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After going for scans, Bumrah returned to the dressing room as expectations built around Bumrah's involvement on Day 3. Since after the BGT, he has been in NCA for rehab and has not played any cricket, missing India's title-winning ICC Champions Trophy campaign.

Advertisement

During the last season, although MI finished at the bottom of the table, Bumrah was the franchise's leading wicket-taker and overall third, with 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.80, with best figures of 5/21.

Bumrah is the ninth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history and MI's second-highest wicket-taker, with 165 wickets in 133 matches at an average of 22.51, with two five-wicket hauls to his name. He has played a big role in MI's five title wins.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)