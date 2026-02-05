DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "No update as yet": Australia captain Mitchell Marsh on injured Josh Hazlewood's availability for T20 World Cup

"No update as yet": Australia captain Mitchell Marsh on injured Josh Hazlewood's availability for T20 World Cup

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:05 PM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 5 (ANI): Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said there is currently no update on the availability of fast bowler Josh Hazlewood during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Captain's Day press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup, Marsh said, "No update as yet. We will just keep playing that live with Josh Hazlewood."

Advertisement

Earlier, ESPNcricinfo reported that Hazlewood will miss the initial stages of the ICC T20 World Cup and will continue his rehabilitation in Sydney for his Achilles injury. A hamstring injury kept Hazlewood on the sidelines ahead of the Ashes series, and during rehabilitation, an Achilles injury ruled him out of the series.

Advertisement

During the press conference, Marsh said his side is ready to take on a challenging group at the T20 World Cup and expressed confidence in the team's consistency and preparation. "Yeah, we've got great respect for all the teams that we're going to be playing against. We'll be as consistent as we can with our preparation and how we go about things."

The Australian skipper pointed to the team's performances over the past 18 months as a key reason for confidence heading into the tournament. "Over the last 18 months, I feel we've been one of the most consistent sides in the world. We come to this World Cup confident, knowing conditions will vary at times. But we've got guys who have experienced that all over the world. So we look forward to the challenge of playing against everyone."

Advertisement

While Ireland captain Paul Stirling has stressed the importance of a strong start to the tournament as his side prepares to face Sri Lanka in their opening group match, acknowledging the challenges of a tough group and unfamiliar conditions.

With four Test-playing nations drawn together in Ireland's group, Stirling said, "I think we've had some good preparation coming into this game. We were in Dubai for a couple of weeks, and it's a big start to the competition for us. I certainly won't be looking any further ahead than that game on Sunday night and see how it progresses from there." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts