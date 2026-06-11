"Nobody benefits from divisive and polarising narratives": UN Rights Chief urges rethink of US immigration policies ahead of FIFA World Cup

New York [US], June 11 (ANI): United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has called for a "massive rethink" of United States immigration and security policies ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, warning that reports of visa denials, heightened screening and alleged racial profiling risk overshadowing the global showpiece.

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Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Turk said the tournament, which kicks off on Thursday across the United States, Canada and Mexico, should provide a welcoming environment for players, officials and supporters from around the world.

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"Mega sporting events are meant to be events where the world comes together in unity and in peace," Turk said.

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"The tradition [in ancient Greece] was that this should also lead to all kinds of truces. It's clear that the World Cup needs to provide a dignified and safe environment for the teams that compete, but also for the supporters, for the whole society and frankly for the world," he added.

His comments come amid growing concerns over entry restrictions and security measures affecting participants and fans travelling to the tournament.

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Among reported incidents related to US entry, Iran's national team moved its training camp from Arizona to Mexico, with some Iranian officials denied visas. A FIFA-accredited Somali referee, Omar Abdulkadir Artan, was also refused entry into the United States over reported "vetting concerns".

Images circulating on social media have further drawn attention to the issue, showing a Senegalese player being frisked by security personnel on a US airport tarmac. Fans from countries including Morocco and Scotland have also reported travel documents being denied or revoked shortly before departure despite having made travel arrangements.

Turk said such cases reflected wider concerns surrounding immigration enforcement and called for policies that uphold human rights and human dignity.

The UN rights chief also urged an end to divisive rhetoric targeting vulnerable communities.

"I also hope that the dehumanisation of the other, the dehumanisation of migrants, the dehumanisation of refugees and asylum seekers is put to an end," he said.

"Nobody benefits from divisive and polarising narratives," he added.

The concerns come as scrutiny intensifies over the responsibilities of host nations staging major international sporting events and ensuring equal treatment for all participants.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said his administration was working to ensure that entry to the United States for the World Cup would be granted to "the right people."

The Trump administration had said on Tuesday that it denied entry to Somali referee Artan for the tournament due to alleged links to suspected members of terror organisations.

Last week, Iran accused the United States of denying visas to a significant number of officials and support staff connected to its national team ahead of the World Cup, further raising concerns over access and participation just days before the competition begins. (ANI)

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