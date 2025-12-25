DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Noida Ninjas win opening match of UPKL season 2 against Kanpur Warriors

Noida Ninjas win opening match of UPKL season 2 against Kanpur Warriors

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Dec 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25: The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 commenced on Thursday at the Noida Indoor Stadium, marking an exciting start to the new season. The opening match was played between JD Noida Ninjas and Kanpur Warriors, where the home team emerged victorious, as per a UPKL release.

Advertisement

Noida Ninjas defeated Kanpur Warriors by a narrow margin of 39-36 in a closely contested encounter on Thursday evening. Kanpur Warriors put up a strong performance, accumulating 36 points through a combination of raid points, tackle points, and bonus points. JD Noida Ninjas responded with a balanced effort across raids and tackles to finish with 39 points, sealing the first win of the season.

Advertisement

A large number of fans from both sides were present at the venue, creating an energetic atmosphere as they cheered for their respective teams. Following the match, JD Noida Ninjas owner Deepak Nagar congratulated the players on their opening-day victory.

Advertisement

The second match of the day was played between Mirzapur Kings and Lucknow Lions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi, stated that the league was originally scheduled to begin on 24 December, but the start was deferred by one day following directions related to pollution control issued by the Supreme Court and the Sports Directorate.

Advertisement

A total of 12 teams are competing in UPKL Season 2. Each team will play 11 matches in a round-robin format. The season will feature 69 matches, including one exhibition match. Several international-level players, including Vinay Tewatia, Arjun Deshwal, Mohammad Aman, Abhimanyu, and RP Singh, are participating in the league.

Entry for spectators is through tickets priced at 299 for general and 399 for VIP seats, encouraging fans to witness top-quality kabaddi action live at the venue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts