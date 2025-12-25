Noida Ninjas win opening match of UPKL season 2 against Kanpur Warriors

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25: The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 commenced on Thursday at the Noida Indoor Stadium, marking an exciting start to the new season. The opening match was played between JD Noida Ninjas and Kanpur Warriors, where the home team emerged victorious, as per a UPKL release.

Noida Ninjas defeated Kanpur Warriors by a narrow margin of 39-36 in a closely contested encounter on Thursday evening. Kanpur Warriors put up a strong performance, accumulating 36 points through a combination of raid points, tackle points, and bonus points. JD Noida Ninjas responded with a balanced effort across raids and tackles to finish with 39 points, sealing the first win of the season.

A large number of fans from both sides were present at the venue, creating an energetic atmosphere as they cheered for their respective teams. Following the match, JD Noida Ninjas owner Deepak Nagar congratulated the players on their opening-day victory.

The second match of the day was played between Mirzapur Kings and Lucknow Lions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi, stated that the league was originally scheduled to begin on 24 December, but the start was deferred by one day following directions related to pollution control issued by the Supreme Court and the Sports Directorate.

A total of 12 teams are competing in UPKL Season 2. Each team will play 11 matches in a round-robin format. The season will feature 69 matches, including one exhibition match. Several international-level players, including Vinay Tewatia, Arjun Deshwal, Mohammad Aman, Abhimanyu, and RP Singh, are participating in the league.

Entry for spectators is through tickets priced at 299 for general and 399 for VIP seats, encouraging fans to witness top-quality kabaddi action live at the venue. (ANI)

