Noman Ali surpasses legendary Abdul Qadir with six-fer against South Africa in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], October 14 (ANI): Pakistan spinner Noman Ali went past legendary Abdul Qadir for the most six-wicket hauls by a Pakistan spinner in home Tests.

Advertisement

Noman secured his fifth six-wicket haul at home during his side's match against South Africa, the first Test at Lahore on Tuesday. After a six-fer from Senuran Muthusamy (6/117) ended Pakistan's first innings at 378 despite fifties from Imam-Ul-Haq (93), skipper Shan Masood (76), Mohammed Rizwan (75) and Salman Agha (93), Ali hit Proteas back with a lethal spell of 6/112 in 35 overs.

Advertisement

Noman went past Qadir, who had four six-wicket hauls in home Tests for Pakistan. What is interesting that since his return to the team last year against England, Noman has picked up at least a five-wicket haul in each of five Tests he has played, as per Wisden. Amongst Pakistani spinners with at least 50 home wickets, Noman has the best bowling average, with his 66 scalps coming at an average of 22.60.

Advertisement

Among Pakistan spinners with a minimum of 50 wickets in home Tests, Noman possesses the best average; his 66 wickets so far have come at 22.60. The next best is Iqbal Qasim's 111 wickets at 25.15 between 1977 and 1988.

South Africa started their day two at 216/6, with Tony de Zorzi (81*) and Senuran Muthusamy (6*) unbeaten. While Zorzi scored his second Test century (104 in 171 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes), the Proteas collapsed to 269 all out, with Noman and Sajid (3/98) emerging as spin twins that tormented South Africa. Ryan Rickleton (71 in 137 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) made another notable contribution for SA, but they collapsed from 174/2 to 269 all out.

Advertisement

Pakistan stepped in their second innings with a solid 109 runs lead. Babar Azam (42 in 72 balls, with five fours) and Abdullah Shafique (41 in 73 balls, with six fours) and Saud Shakeel (38 in 53 balls, with seven fours) got starts, but Muthusamy (5/57) and Simon Harmer (4/51) punished Pakistan with taste of their own medicine as spinners shared nine wickets amongst them. Pakistan was all out for 167 runs, leaving them with a lead of 276 runs and the Proteas with 277 runs to win.

SA ended the day at 51/2, with Rickleton (29*) and Zorzi (16*) unbeaten. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)