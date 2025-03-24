"Noor Ahmed is an X Factor": CSK captain Ruturaj after win over MI in IPL match

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24 (ANI): Following his side's hard-fought four-wicket win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad termed spinner Noor Ahmed as the 'X Factor' but added they would have liked to be more clinical with the bat.

A spirited spell from Noor Ahmed and a gritty 65* from Rachin Ravindra steered Chennai Super Kings to a four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Gaikwad said, "Happy to be on the winning side, loved to have been more clinical but that is how the game goes. That is the requirement of the team (talking about the move to bat at three) and that gives the team more balance and I am really happy to change my position. The spinners were right on point and right after the auction, one thing we were really excited was all those three spinners bowling in tandem at Chepauk. Khaleel (Ahmed) is experienced and Noor is an X factor and that is why we wanted him in the team and good to have Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) as well. He (MS Dhoni) is more fitter this year and he is still looking young."

CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. Khaleel Ahmed (3/29) restricted MI to 36/3 before a 51-run stand between skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six) and Tilak Varma (31 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped MI get back in the game.

Noor Ahmed (4/18) delivered a game-changing spell as MI lost wickets regularly. Deepak Chahar (28* in 15 balls with two fours and two sixes) gave bowlers something worth fighting for as MI put 155/9 in their 20 overs.

In the run-chase, CSK lost Rahul Tripathi (2) early. A 67-run stand between skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Rachin helped CSK stabilise but a fine spell from Vignesh Puthur (3/32) threatened to change the game. CSK was reduced to 116/5, but Rachin (65* in 45 balls, with two sixes and four sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (17 in 18 balls) took CSK to the finishing line with four wickets and five balls left. (ANI)

