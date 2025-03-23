Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 (ANI): A spirited spell from Noor Ahmed and a gritty 65* from Rachin Ravindra steered Chennai Super Kings to a four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Rachin Ravindra's composed display, blended with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's fiery 53, his fastest in the tournament, laid the foundation for the Super Kings' successful run chase on home turf. Meanwhile, MI's hunt for a victory in their campaign opener remained intact.

CSK lost Rahul Tripathi (2) cheaply in the second over of the tricky 156-run chase. With a pinpoint bouncer, Deepak Chahar, a player who was once Chepauk's local hero, lured out a glove from Tripathi as the ball sailed into Ryan Rickelton's gloves.

Gaikwad arrived at the crease and raised the tempo by executing a wide array of shots from his arsenal. The duo swiftly raised a 67-run partnership to dim MI's hopes of securing a victory in their campaign opener for the first time since 2012.

As the pitch started to change its nature and turn into a slower one, boundaries started to dry up for the hosts. MI's stand-in captain, Suryakumar Yadav, infused a spin attack to change the complexion of the game.

Debutant Vignesh Puthur weaved a spin trap to dent CSK's chances of taking away a victory. Gaikwad tried to go big against the youngster but toed it to Will Jacks.

In his next over, he removed explosive Shivam Dube and added to CSK's misery by dismissing Deepak Hooda. Jacks cleaned up Sam Curran to give MI a faint chance of victory.

Rachin and Ravindra Jadeja forged a 36-run partnership to take the hosts closer to glory. Jadeja was caught short of the crease, which led to the arrival of the franchise icon MS Dhoni.

The crowd went bonkers just to see MS Dhoni face a couple of deliveries. On the first ball of the final over, Rachin smoked the ball into the stands to steer CSK to a four-wicket win.

Earlier in the match, a 51-run stand between skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for the fourth wicket after being reduced to 36/3 and a fine cameo by Deepak Chahar pushed MI to a respectable total, while spinner Noor impressed in his debut outing in yellow.

After CSK won the toss and opted to field first, pacer Khaleel Ahmed got a dream start as he got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma for a four-ball duck as he attempted a flick which landed into Shivam Dube's hands. MI was 0/1 in 0.4 overs.

Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks did collect some boundaries as they pummelled Sam Curran for three boundaries in the second over. But Khaleel made a mess out of Rickelton's stumps, removing him for 13 in seven balls. MI was 24/2 in 2.2 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrated his homecoming with the scalp of Will Jacks for just 11. MI was 36/3 in 4.4 overs.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma took MI through the remainder of the powerplay, with MI at 52/3 in six overs and Suryakumar (19*) and Tilak (8*) unbeaten. MI reached the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs.

Tilak was navigating well against spinners, collecting a couple of sixes. MI was 82/3 in 10 overs, with Tilak (27*) and Suryakumar (29*) unbeaten.

A game-changing spell from Noor Ahmed choked MI with spin, as he removed Suryakumar (29 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six), Robin Minz (3) and Tilak (31 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes). MI was 96/6 in 13 overs.

MI reached the 100-run mark in 14 overs, with all-rounders Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner holding the fort.

Noor got the scalp of Naman Dhir for 17 in 12 balls, making him his fourth wicket. MI was 118/7 in 16.1 overs. He ended his figures at 4/18 in four overs.

Mitchell Santner was trapped leg-before-wicket by Nathan Ellis for 11 in 13 balls, with MI at 128/8 in 18 overs.

Khaleel removed Trent Boult for 1, but Deepak Chahar put up a fight with the bat, scoring a valuable 28* in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes, taking MI to 155/9 in their 20 overs.

Noor (4/18) and Khaleel (3/29) were top wicket-takers for CSK, while Ellis and Ashwin got a wicket each.

Brief Score: Mumbai Indians 155/9 (Tilak Varma 31, Suryakumar Yadav 29; Noor Ahmad 4-18) vs Chennai Super Kings 158/6 (Rachin Ravindra 65*, Ruturaj Gaikwad 53; Vignesh Puthur 3-32). (ANI)

