Home / Sports / Norris holds off Verstappen to win wild Australian GP

Norris holds off Verstappen to win wild Australian GP

McLaren's Lando Norris swept to victory in a wet and wild Australian Grand Prix, holding off defending champion Max Verstappen in a white-knuckle finish to a Formula One season-opener littered with crashes and safety cars. Mercedes' George Russell was third...
Reuters
MELBOURNE, Updated At : 07:59 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Lando Norris
McLaren’s Lando Norris swept to victory in a wet and wild Australian Grand Prix, holding off defending champion Max Verstappen in a white-knuckle finish to a Formula One season-opener littered with crashes and safety cars. Mercedes’ George Russell was third on the slippery Albert Park circuit where only 14 of the 20 cars finished in the treacherous conditions.

The win ended Verstappen’s long run at the top of the championship standings dating back to May 2022.

Lewis Hamilton’s debut for Ferrari proved a damp squib with the Briton finishing 10th, two places behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

