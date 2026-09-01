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Home / Sports / North Delhi Strikers edge South Delhi Superstarz by 2 runs in thrilling DPL 2026 women's clash

North Delhi Strikers edge South Delhi Superstarz by 2 runs in thrilling DPL 2026 women's clash

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ANI
Updated At : 06:12 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): North Delhi Strikers (Women) held their nerve to register a thrilling two-run victory over South Delhi Superstarz (Women) in the women's leg of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026.

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Defending a modest total of 126/5, North Delhi Strikers produced a disciplined bowling effort and held their composure in a tense final over to restrict South Delhi Superstarz to 124/7 from their allotted 20 overs, according to a press release from DPL.

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After being asked to bat first, North Delhi Strikers recovered well from an early setback to post 126/5. Opener Nazma was dismissed for 2, while Shivi Sharma departed for 3, leaving the side under pressure at 12/2.

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Captain Ayushi Soni then played a crucial unbeaten knock of 62 from 55 deliveries, anchoring the innings with seven boundaries.

Archana provided useful momentum with a quick 21 off 14 balls, while Samaira Raghav chipped in with an important 32 off 26 deliveries, including two fours and a six.

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For South Delhi Superstarz, Roopali Vishwa Mohan was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/23.

Chasing 127, South Delhi had a steady start but struggled to build a decisive partnership.

Priya Punia top-scored with 31 off 30 balls, while Tanisha Singh contributed 24 and captain Shweta Sehrawat scored a brisk 20 off 12 deliveries.

The chase remained evenly poised heading into the final stages, with South Delhi needing a strong finish.

However, North Delhi's bowlers continued to strike at crucial moments. Archana starred with the ball, picking up two wickets, while Reshika Beniwal, Apeksha Anand and Nazma claimed one wicket each.

Both sides will again meet in the final of the DPL 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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