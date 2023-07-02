North grab 511-run win, in semis

PTI

Bengaluru, July 1

North Zone stuck to the script as they mowed down North East Zone by 511 runs to book their berth in the Duleep Trophy semifinals here today.

Chasing 666 for a win, North East were bundled out for 154 in their second innings after resuming at their overnight score of 58/3.

In the semifinals beginning on July 5, North will be up against South Zone, while Central Zone will face West Zone in the other semifinal.

Day 4 started with North East offering a tiny bit of resistance through the fifth-wicket pair of Palzor Tamang and Nilesh Lamichaney. Palzor (40) and Nilesh (27) fought through the first hour, raising 57 runs between them.

Central crush East Zone

Riding on an eight-wicket haul by Saurabh Kumar, Central Zone advanced to the semifinals with a facile 170-run win over East Zone.

Resuming at their overnight score of 69/6, East Zone were bowled out for 129 in their second innings.

Brief scores: North Zone: 540/8d and 259/6d vs North East Zone: 134 and 154 (Tamang 40, Narang 4/43); Central Zone: 182 & 239 vs East Zone: 122 and 129 (Parag 33, Akash Deep 24; Saurabh 8/64).