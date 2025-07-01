Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 1 (ANI): NorthEast United FC, one of the founding members of the Indian Super League (ISL), have experienced a rollercoaster journey throughout the league's history, as per the official website of ISL.

Advertisement

With just three playoff appearances, the Highlanders may not count among the most successful teams but when it comes to representing the pride of the local region and developing and nurturing young players, NorthEast United FC are among the leaders.

Amid the highs and the lows of their ISL journey, NorthEast United FC were represented by some exceptionally talented players.

Advertisement

A constant presence in a NorthEast United FC shirt in their early years, TP Rehenesh was among the club's early icons. He displayed all the qualities that the club became known for - gritty, resilient and proud.

Having played for the Highlanders in the first five seasons of their existence, Rehenesh racked up 49 appearances and guided them to 13 clean sheets in his time and making 142 saves in the process.

Advertisement

He couldn't guide them to any major honours and barely played a part in their only playoff appearance during his time at the club but his longevity and consistency in Guwahati earns him a place in the all-time starting XI of NorthEast United FC over Gurmeet Singh who has been excellent recently for the Highlanders and may stake a claim for Rehenesh's place in this team in the future.

A solid servant to the club, Reagan Singh makes this team thanks to his consistent performances for the five seasons he spent at the club. Making 69 appearances for the club and helping them to 11 clean sheets during the period, Reagan made the right-back position his own for quite some time.

He was excellent in the Highlanders' 2018-19 campaign under Eelco Schattorie as NorthEast United FC qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

Ashutosh Mehta was a contender for this spot thanks to his superb performance in the Highlanders' run to the semi-finals in 2020-21, but Reagan's overall contribution over a period of time gave him the edge.

Gurjinder Kumar was NorthEast United FC's go-to option for the left-back position for almost two and a half seasons. His consistency and work rate made him an easy choice for his coaches. He was excellent during NorthEast United FC's 2020-21 season when they reached the semi-finals.

Buanthanglun Samte who has made the left-back position at NorthEast United FC his own in the last one and a half season, comes close second.

NorthEast United FC have had good overseas centre-backs over the years with the likes of Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox and Aaron Evans to name a few, but none have had the impact that Michel Zabaco has had on the team.

A calming influence at center-back, Zabaco has led the Highlanders' improvements under Juan Pedro Benali and is the leader of the team that has gone from a bottom-place finish in the league in 2022-23 to securing a playoff qualification in 2024-25.

Contributing to ten clean sheets in 42 appearances, Zabaco is the best centre-back to have played for the club.

Zabaco's centre-back partner, Asheer Akhar has grown in his presence and has gone straight into NorthEast United FC's all-time XI thanks to his consistent displays over the last two seasons. With two goals and an assist to his name, Akhtar is clear of any other Indian centre-backs to have played for the club.

Another player from the current crop, Bemammer has come into NorthEast United FC and elevated the level of the team. He has topped their successful passing charts for the last two seasons and has been equally adept at breaking up opponents' play.

He is also an excellent reader of the game, making him a complete midfielder in Benali's setup.

Khassa Camara did well for the Highlanders in this role, but Bemammer was one of the best midfielders in the league in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns.

Rowllin Borges takes the spot in the central midfield, beating competition from Apuia for the spot. Borges arrived at NorthEast United FC as a youngster sharpening his trade and came of age in the 2018-19 season, where he scored four and assisted twice to help the Highlanders reach the semi-finals for the first time in their history. Having played in a deeper role in his first two seasons at the club, Borges excelled in the slightly advanced role under Schattorie.

An easy choice for this position as Federico Gallego can stake a claim to be one of the best players to have ever played for NorthEast United FC. A silky midfielder, he was both an attacking spark and a goal threat for the Highlanders in his four seasons at the club.

He scored nine times and assisted 11 goals in 47 appearances for the Guwahati-based club, leading the club to two semi-final appearances during his time.

Parthin Gogoi has emerged as one of the most exciting Indian players in the league in the last three seasons with NorthEast United FC. Having earned a reputation for scoring stunning long-range goals, Gogoi is a real threat to opponents from anywhere on the pitch. Ten goals and eight assists in 57 appearances show his importance to the Highlanders' attack.

Redeem Tlang and VP Suhair were other options for this position but Gogoi's rise and consistency in the last three seasons set him apart.

Jithin MS has shown his quality to the NorthEast United FC fans in the last three seasons with his consistent displays. With 15 goal contributions in over 50 appearances for the Highlanders, Jithin has excelled in all roles across the frontline, allowing Benali a lot of tactical flexibility.

He just beat Imran Khan for the left-wing spot. The midfielder was excellent in the 2020-21 season when NorthEast United FC reached the semi-final under Khalid Jamil, but Jithin's versatility gives him the edge.

NorthEast United FC have had some really top strikers play for them in Bartholomew Ogbeche, Deshorn Brown and Wilmar Jordan Gil, but it's Alaaeddine Ajaraie that takes the centre forward spot thanks to his record-breaking 2024-25 season.

Scoring 23 goals in 25 matches for the Highlanders, Ajaraie has done something no striker has achieved in ISL history and his feat will be incredibly difficult to beat. He also recorded seven assists to his name and was third on the list for most chances created in the 2024-25 campaign.

The Moroccan delivered the most complete season by a forward in the ISL and there is no snatching the centre-forward's position in NorthEast United FC's all-time starting XI from him.

NorthEast United FC have had 12 different head coaches in the league so far but none have provided the growth and stability that Juan Pedro Benali has brought to the club. He has turned around the fortunes of a team that finished last in the ISL in the 2022-23 season and took them to the playoffs within two seasons. He also led the club to Durand Cup success, the first silverware in the club's history. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)