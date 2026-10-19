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Home / Sports / NorthEast United thrash Kerala Blasters 4-1 in ISL clash

NorthEast United thrash Kerala Blasters 4-1 in ISL clash

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ANI
Updated At : 05:39 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 18 (ANI): NorthEast United FC rode on a brace from Alaaeddine Ajaraie (15’, 70’)  to beat Kerala Blasters FC 4-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. The Highlanders, who also had Antonio Moyano (45+4’) and debutant Aman CK (82’) on the scoresheet, climbed to the summit of the League table with what was their second win on the spin.

Juan Pedro Benali’s side broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, as Eneko Satrustegui’s needled pass found Ajaraie through on goal. The Moroccan made no mistake, rounding Arsh Anwer in the Kerala goal before slotting home without fuss. The Highlanders continued to threaten, with Arsh denying Jithin a second goal in as many games by pushing his header off target to keep his side in the contest, according to a release.

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The Blasters looked to respond through striker Andre Green, whose effort in the 38th minute was blocked by Satrustegui. Only moments later, defender Amey Ranawade’s attempt to convert Adrian Luna’s cross went in vain as his effort failed to test Gurmeet Singh in the NorthEast United goal.

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The hosts capitalised on their attacking momentum deep into first-half stoppage time, as Antonio Moyano doubled the advantage. Ajaraie, whose initial shot was blocked by Hormipam Ruivah, recovered possession and slipped the Spaniard into space before the midfielder’s effort found the back of the net.

Kerala Blasters made two changes at the break, bringing on Korou and Sandeep Singh for Ranawade and Hormipam. But it was the hosts who continued to push forward, prompting Arsh to make crucial saves to deny Moyano and Jithin. The Blasters reduced the deficit against the run of play, and at the hour mark, when Yansane converted a flick from Adrian Luna with a low drive past Gurmeet to make it 2-1, the release said.

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Benali’s men restored their two-goal cushion soon after, when Ajaraie scored his second of the evening, capitalising on a poor clearance from Korou. The striker’s curling effort from the edge of the box was met by Arsh, but it wasn’t enough to keep it off target. Ajaraie was subsequently substituted alongside Jithin, with Nikola and Aman CK coming on for the Highlanders. Kerala Blasters made changes of their own, bringing on Mohammed Sanan to replace Vibin Mohanan.

NorthEast United put the result beyond doubt when Aman scored their fourth and final goal soon after, converting a pass from Macarton to make it 4-1. Despite their best attempts to reduce the deficit, the Highlanders kept track of every Blasters foray to maintain their advantage until the final whistle. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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