North’s Harshit swings back momentum

Bengaluru, July 5
Harshit Rana showed his all-round prowess as North Zone finished the opening day of their Duleep Trophy semifinal against South Zone on an even keel after being bowled out for a paltry 198.
At stumps, South Zone were precariously placed at 63/4 with out-of-favour India opener Mayank Agarwal batting on 37. The rain spoiled at least an hour’s play in the final session.
The day’s hero was Rana, who came in at No. 9, and hit a quickfire 31 off 22 balls and also took two wickets.
West’s big guns fail to fire
Alur: Central Zone’s bowlers led by captain Shivam Mavi (4/43) silenced the big guns in the West Zone batting line-up to restrict them to 216/8 and take control on the opening day of their semifinal today. West entered the match as the favourites, courtesy the presence of Cheteshwar Pujara (28), Suryakumar Yadav (7), Prithvi Shaw (26) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) in their line-up.
Brief scores: North Zone: 198 (Prabhsimran 49; Kaverappa 5/28) vs South Zone: 63/4 (Agarwal 37*; Rana 2/19, Baltej 2/21); West Zone: 216/8 (Sheth 74; Mavi 4/43).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs
Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...
Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks
NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...
18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play
NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...