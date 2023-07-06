North’s Harshit swings back momentum

PTI

Bengaluru, July 5

Harshit Rana showed his all-round prowess as North Zone finished the opening day of their Duleep Trophy semifinal against South Zone on an even keel after being bowled out for a paltry 198.

At stumps, South Zone were precariously placed at 63/4 with out-of-favour India opener Mayank Agarwal batting on 37. The rain spoiled at least an hour’s play in the final session.

The day’s hero was Rana, who came in at No. 9, and hit a quickfire 31 off 22 balls and also took two wickets.

West’s big guns fail to fire

Alur: Central Zone’s bowlers led by captain Shivam Mavi (4/43) silenced the big guns in the West Zone batting line-up to restrict them to 216/8 and take control on the opening day of their semifinal today. West entered the match as the favourites, courtesy the presence of Cheteshwar Pujara (28), Suryakumar Yadav (7), Prithvi Shaw (26) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) in their line-up.

Brief scores: North Zone: 198 (Prabhsimran 49; Kaverappa 5/28) vs South Zone: 63/4 (Agarwal 37*; Rana 2/19, Baltej 2/21); West Zone: 216/8 (Sheth 74; Mavi 4/43).