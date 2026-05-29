Norway Chess 2026: Magnus Carlsen secures key win over World Champion D Gukesh

Oslo [Norway], May 29 (ANI): Round 4 of Norway Chess 2026 produced another action-packed day in Oslo, highlighted by a much-anticipated clash between World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju (D Gukesh).

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Competing with the black pieces, Carlsen registered a crucial classical win over Gukesh after gradually taking control in a tightly contested battle.

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The game remained evenly poised for a long period before Carlsen capitalised in the middlegame. With pressure mounting and time running low, Gukesh was unable to maintain the position, allowing the Norwegian to convert his edge into victory, as per the tournament's official website.

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The result boosts Carlsen's standing in the tournament as he looks to build momentum after a quiet opening to the event on home turf. The other two games in the open section were drawn in classical time before being decided in Armageddon.

Wesley So and Alireza Firouzja played out a draw, with neither side able to force a breakthrough. So later came out on top in Armageddon to earn the extra points.

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In another closely fought contest, Vincent Keymer and R Praggnanandhaa shared the points in the classical game after a balanced encounter. Praggnanandhaa then won the Armageddon tie-break to secure additional points. After four rounds, Firouzja continues to lead the standings, while Carlsen's victory has significantly improved his position.

In the women's section, all three classical games ended in draws before Armageddon decided the outcomes.

Koneru Humpy and Zhu Jiner played out a tense draw, with Zhu later winning the Armageddon game to claim the bonus point.

Reigning women's world champion Ju Wenjun drew with Bibisara Assaubayeva, who later emerged victorious in Armageddon.

In the third game, Divya Deshmukh held the initiative for much of the middlegame against Anna Muzychuk, but the classical contest ended level before Muzychuk claimed victory in Armageddon.

Following Round 4, Assaubayeva continues to lead Norway Chess Women, while Anna Muzychuk, Divya Deshmukh and Zhu Jiner remain within striking distance. (ANI)

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