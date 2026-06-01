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Home / Sports / Norway Chess: Wesley So takes lead as Carlsen, Keymer secure key wins

Norway Chess: Wesley So takes lead as Carlsen, Keymer secure key wins

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ANI
Updated At : 09:50 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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Oslo [Norway], June 1 (ANI): World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen secured a crucial win over tournament leader Alireza Firouzja, tightening the standings after round six of the ongoing Norway Chess.

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Playing with the white pieces, Carlsen steadily built pressure in a tense strategic battle before converting his advantage in the endgame. The victory narrows the gap at the top and marks Firouzja's first classical defeat of the tournament.

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Wesley So secured a crucial win over Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in a hard-fought encounter, handling the complications with confidence before converting his advantage in the endgame to take full points. The victory propelled the American grandmaster to the top of the standings.

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In another decisive result, Vincent Keymer defeated reigning World Champion D Gukesh, maintaining the initiative for much of the game and capitalising on his chances to secure a statement win.

Following round six, Wesley So leads the Norway Chess standings, with Alireza Firouzja close behind as the race for first place remains wide open. In the women's section, Bibisara Assaubayeva has taken sole leadership at Norway Chess Women.

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Norway Chess Women delivered another tense round in Oslo, featuring one decisive classical result and two Armageddon deciders.

Reigning Women's World Champion Ju Wenjun claimed the only classical win of the day, defeating Divya Deshmukh in a hard-fought battle. Ju gradually improved her position and converted her advantage in the endgame to secure an important victory.

Bibisara Assaubayeva and Humpy Koneru played out a closely contested classical draw before Assaubayeva triumphed in the Armageddon tiebreak to collect the extra points and reclaim sole leadership.

In another balanced encounter, Anna Muzychuk and Zhu Jiner shared the spoils in classical play, with Zhu Jiner later winning the Armageddon game to secure additional points.

After six rounds, Assaubayeva leads the Norway Chess Women standings with 9.5 points. Divya Deshmukh is second on 8.5, while Ju Wenjun and Anna Muzychuk are tied for third with 8 points each. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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