"Not concerned at all": Michael Owen backs Mohamed Salah to rediscover top form

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Former England striker and Premier League legend Michael Owen has backed Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to rediscover his best form, expressing full confidence in the winger despite a relatively quiet start to the ongoing season.

In the seven gameweeks of the ongoing 2025-2026 Premier League season, Salah has scored two goals and provided two assists for Liverpool so far in the competition.

Speaking exclusively at the Star Sports Press Room about Salah's form, Owen said, "We can all see that. But we also know that Mohamed Salah has been a constant supply, a very consistent supply of goals and performances for years. I wouldn't be concerned. It's always nice to see him playing well and scoring lots of goals, but obviously, it's not quite happening at the moment. We are quite early into the season. I'm not concerned at all."

The 45-year-old further stated that Salah's professionalism, fitness, and hunger remain as strong as ever. "He's going to go down in history as one of the greatest ever in the Premier League and, of course, at Liverpool. There is no way on earth his powers are waning at the moment. He is still as fit as anybody. He still works as hard as anybody at the training ground. It's a matter of time. Not every striker scores every single game they play, and he's the same. But he will bounce back very soon," Owen added.

Liverpool will next face Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, October 19, in their eighth Premier League fixture of the 2025-26 season, where Salah will look to get back among the goals.

Salah solidified himself as a Liverpool legend after being transferred to the club from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

His remarkable record has taken him to third spot in the Reds' all-time top scorers list, with 245 strikes in 402 appearances to date.

During his time at Anfield, Salah has won seven major titles, claiming medals in the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, and two League Cups.

In addition, he has won the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions, been named the PFA Players' Player of the Year twice and taken home two FWA Footballer of the Year awards. (ANI)

