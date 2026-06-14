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Home / Sports / "Not disappointed, not satisfied either": Ancelotti calls for improvement after Brazil's draw against Morocco

"Not disappointed, not satisfied either": Ancelotti calls for improvement after Brazil's draw against Morocco

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ANI
Updated At : 12:48 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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New York [US], June 14 (ANI): Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said his side must improve after being held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their FIFA World Cup Group C opener on Saturday (Local Time), admitting the five-time champions were "a very imbalanced team" during a difficult first half at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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Brazil were forced to come from behind after Morocco's Ismael Saibari opened the scoring in the 21st minute, finishing a swift counter-attack after being released by Brahim Diaz. Vinicius Jr restored parity 11 minutes later, cutting in from the left and curling a right-footed effort into the top corner to send the teams into halftime level.

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Morocco, which made history by fielding a starting XI made up entirely of players born outside the country, matched Brazil throughout an entertaining contest and earned a deserved point against one of the tournament favourites.

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"We did not play well: a few challenges, a very imbalanced team, we lost several balls, and I think we have to do better in that sense," Ancelotti said after the match, as per Reuters.

Brazil improved after the interval following a series of substitutions and enjoyed more possession, but struggled to find a way through Morocco's compact defensive shape. Both sides continued to create chances in an open second half, with goalkeepers Bono and Alisson producing crucial saves to keep the score at 1-1 despite a combined 27 shots.

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Ancelotti acknowledged the improvement after the break but felt his side still had room for growth as the tournament progresses.

"I am not disappointed by this result, and I'm not satisfied either," he said, according to Reuters.

The Italian also indicated that Brazil's lineup could change in the coming matches, stressing that the team is still evolving during the tournament.

With Brazil set to face Haiti in their next Group C fixture, Ancelotti urged patience and perspective despite the dropped points in their opening game.

"You don't win a World Cup based on your first match," he concluded.

The draw leaves Brazil and Morocco with one point apiece in Group C. Morocco will next face Scotland, while Brazil will look to secure their first victory of the campaign when they take on Haiti. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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