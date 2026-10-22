“Not enough of us contributed”: Pat Cummins reflects on Australia’s humiliating defeat to South Africa

Gqeberha [South Africa], October 22 (ANI): Travis Head’s fighting century offered Australia a glimmer of hope, but South Africa’s relentless bowling attack tore through the visitors’ lower order on Day 5 to seal a commanding innings-and-31-run victory in the second Test at Gqeberha.

The emphatic win levelled the three-match series 1-1, setting up a thrilling decider in the ICC World Test Championship series.

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Australia captain Pat Cummins acknowledged that his side fell well short of its best in the innings-and-31-run defeat to South Africa, despite a determined fightback from Travis Head and Scott Boland.

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He said Australia had too few players contributing across departments, unlike their previous win in Durban, where collective efforts and small contributions made the difference.

Cummins also dismissed concerns over team balance, expressing confidence in Australia’s all-rounder options while stressing the need for greater contributions from the entire side.

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“I feel there was some good fight today. Scotty Boland and Trav both, I thought, played their roles really well. But, yeah, it was a fair way to come back from it. Wasn't quite enough. [What was missing compared to the Durban performance?] I think it was a lot. Yeah, obviously a long way away from our best. I think last week we didn't start off too strong, but everyone contributed, and lots of little things added up to a win. But, yeah, today, just across the board, not enough of us contributed,” Cummins said after the match.

“I think the balance is always fine. We're lucky we've got loads of all-rounders to call on, so I don't think that's a major issue. But, yeah, again, kind of from all departments, just needed a little bit more,” he added.

The emphatic victory provides a significant boost to South Africa’s standing in the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 standings.

Having entered the match sitting third behind leaders Australia and second-placed New Zealand, the Proteas added 12 crucial points to boost their points percentage (PCT) back up to 66.67%, solidifying their position in the top three and closing the gap on Australia, who maintain their lead at the top of the table despite their percentage slipping to 75.00%.

With the series now squared at 1-1, both sides head to Cape Town for a blockbuster series decider. (ANI)

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