"Not expecting this to be an easy game": Ben Curran ahead of second Test against Bangladesh

Chattogram [Bangladesh], April 26 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test at Chattogram, Zimbabwe batter Ben Curran believes that the second Test against the hosts Bangladesh will not be an easy one for them, as they will come really hard at them.

Zimbabwe are riding high after a thrilling three-wicket win in Sylhet, chasing down 174 runs-their highest successful chase in Test history. The victory not only marked their first Test win since 2021 but also their fourth overseas triumph.

Speaking to the reporters in Sylhet, Curran emphasised the importance of maintaining focus.

"We are expecting Bangladesh to come really hard at us. We are not expecting this to be an easy game. We have to work hard for every moment. We can hopefully put in a similar performance to the last game," Curran said as quoted by the ICC.

For Curran, the Sylhet Test win was personally significant, as it marked his first victory in the longest format since making his debut in early 2024. The left-hand batter made 18 in the first innings, but stepped up with a crucial 44-run knock that came in handy in a 95-run opening wicket stand alongside Brian Bennett.

Blessing Muzarabani starred with a sizzling nine-wicket haul, including picking six in the second innings that turned out to be the chief architect in Bangladesh's collapse.

"It is a great feeling, having put in a lot of hard work leading into the series. Obviously, the series is not done. There's a big game to come in the next few days," Curran said.

The 28-year-old batter noted that confidence within the Zimbabwe squad is high following the historic win, but warned that they must quickly adapt to the different conditions expected in Chattogram.

"Winning Tests always gives guys confidence. Everyone is going to take different learning from the win in Sylhet. As long as we are prepared to move forward as individuals, we are in a good place," Curran noted.

Curran further credited Zimbabwe's senior players, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, for helping him find his feet in international cricket.

"I am relatively new to international cricket, so I am like a sponge trying to learn as much as I can from Sean and Craig. It will help my development. I will be silly if I don't try to tap into their experience," he acknowledged.

The second Test begins on Sunday, April 28, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. (ANI)

