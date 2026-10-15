"Not fit to be president": Infantino faces heat at FIFA Council meeting

Zurich [Switzerland], October 15 (ANI): In a stormy meeting at the FIFA headquarters, the president of the world's football-governing body was met with sharp and scathing responses regarding "not being fit" to lead the organisation as he offered his apologies to the council for his now-scrapped FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan, seeking private investment and participation in FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

The FIFA council met on Thursday in Zurich for the first time since the scandalous revelation of the FFE plan by the media. Ahead of the FIFA presidential elections next year, Infantino is fighting a massive battle to retain his job. He faced criticism after plans to sell stakes in FIFA competitions to private investment firms triggered opposition from several quarters. The proposal led to strong reactions, with UEFA threatening to boycott FIFA competitions, including the FIFA World Cup. Infantino ditched the plan after such backlash.

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During the meeting, which lasted over three hours, as per Goal.com, the file related to the plan was not the only thing discussed, and Infantino was held accountable for, Infantino faced questions on other controversies too, such as the suspension given to US striker Folarin Balogun and its revocation, with President Donald Trump being one of the leading voices calling to scrap it, and the FIFA Peace Prize given to Trump. Infantino was also questioned on funding of national associations.

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Debbie Hewitt, chair of the English Football Association (FA) and FIFA vice-president, expressed her disappointment over the FFE episode, saying, as quoted by Goal.com, "What is frustrating is that we have not received answers to any of our specific requests, such as obtaining the documents from the (FFE) enterprise, for example."

"I asked: why? And we were asked to submit those questions in writing. I believe the man must answer those questions, and if he does not answer them now, then he is not fit to be FIFA president, and that is what was discussed in the meeting," added Debbie.

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While Infantino's apology had "some regret, it was nowhere enough, with Debbie adding, "Then there were no reservations as regards our feelings about what happened. What he really apologised for was not putting the matter to the council. If you are that regretful, then tell us."

UEFA, one of the sharpest Infantino critics who have called on him to step down from his job, is preparing criminal legal proceedings against Infantino and has field a lawsuit in three American courts demanding release of documents related to the FFE plan.

On if anything had shifted on UEFA's stance regarding the controversy, Debbie said, "From my point of view, nothing has changed. I have no new information that makes me feel otherwise, except that we have a president who apologises."

Despite the massive frustration of UEFA, one of the world's most powerful football confederations, they are still hunting for a challenger to Infantino's chair as he prepares to fight the presidential elections for the third time. UEFA and other bodies need to find Infantino's opponent by 18 November, with Debbie stressing that "associations should be given a chance to vote as per their own vision"

"I think it is important for Gianni to have someone putting forward a different programme, and it is good for FIFA to have that option. We live in a democratic system. We must remember that there are 211 associations, and it is very important that all of these associations are given the chance to vote according to their own vision," said Debbie.

Former Tottenham and Swiss defender Ramon Vega has announced his intentions to fight the elections, though it does not look likely he will get the five required letters of support from member associations. (ANI)

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