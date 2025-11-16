Not giving first over to your best bowler Jasprit Bumrah was questionable: Kumble

Not handing the ball to lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah to start the third day's play on a challenging Eden Gardens surface was "questionable", said the legendary Anil Kumble after India succumbed to a 30-run defeat in the opening Test against South Africa here on Sunday.

Set a target of 124 to win, India were bowled out for 93 as the match ended on the third afternoon.

"A target of 123 was a bit too much. When the day started, South Africa were 63 for 7 and that was the lead. Temba Bavuma was still there. But having spread-out fields and not giving the first over to your best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, was questionable. All three wickets that fell were to the fast bowlers," Kumble said on JioHotstar.

Kumble was full of praise for South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, saying he doesn't always get the credit he deserves despite leading the team to the World Test Championship triumph earlier this year.

"Overall, India were certainly outdone by South Africa. Credit to Temba Bavuma — he doesn't get the recognition he deserves as a captain. He has won 10 out of 11 Test matches as skipper for South Africa and has won a Test Championship for them. He doesn't get the kind of credit other international captains receive.

"As a batter, too, he has produced two quality innings, one in the WTC final and one here, literally back-to-back since he wasn't available for Pakistan. He has done exceptionally well both as a player and a skipper," he said.

Kumble also lauded Bavuma's captaincy and bowling changes.

"I thought he did really well in bringing on Aiden Markram when there were two left-handers at the crease. Washington Sundar had a good look at Simon Harmer and seemed comfortable. And maybe that one over from Keshav Maharaj, I felt that was where he got the wrong bowler on, because Axar was certainly taking him on.

"But he took a gamble that ultimately paid off. It cost South Africa 16 runs, but it paid off. Overall, I thought his usage of bowlers was excellent. He never used Wiaan Mulder at all in the innings. He ensured that the tall Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, and the two spinners along with the smart use of Markram were enough," he said.