"Not Gumrah without Bumrah": Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh among stars congratulating Team India on historic Birmingham win

Birmingham [UK], July 6 (ANI): The Indian cricketing fraternity expressed happiness as Team India broke their winless streak at Birmingham, with standout efforts from skipper Shubman Gill, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj sealing their first-ever win at Edgbaston Stadium on Sunday.

It was a complete team effort, be it 269 and 161 from skipper Gill, Akash Deep's ten-wicket haul, Siraj's six-wicket haul in the first innings or Ravindra Jadeja's twin fifties, every effort counted as Team India levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Indian batting legend and ex-Test captain Virat Kohli hailed Team India for being "fearless and kept pushing England to the wall."

"Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field, and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch. @ShubmanGill @mdsirajofficial #AkashDeep."

The former World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also hailed skipper Gill for showing "maturity beyond his years".

"Winning a Test in England is about showing heart when it gets tough! No @Jaspritbumrah93, away from home, backs to the wall, and still, the boys found a way! #AkashDeep was fearless and unplayable, and @ShubmanGill showed maturity beyond his years! That's the kind of win you remember. On to the next and grab the series, boys!"

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag hailed Siraj, Akash Deep and Gill for their efforts.

"Outstanding win in Birmingham. While this should be remembered as the Shubman Gill Test match for his incredible 430 runs, the efforts from Siraj in the first innings and Akash Deep in both innings on a surface which didn't have much for the bowlers were an outstanding effort. Well done, team," posted Sehwag on X.

Former Indian captain Saurav Ganguly hailed the team and also the "workhorses" Akash Deep and Siraj.

"What a performance from shubman gill and his team.. with the bat and now with the ball..akasdeep and Siraj just brilliant .indian attack looking far superior than the English attack .. Akasdeep and Siraj are workhorses. India win without Bumrah..It can't be a better result with the fantastic Gill in charge. What a fantastic batting effort.. @bcci @ShubmanGill," he posted.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also hailed the team, posting, "India India India. Gill Gill Gill. Creating history in Birmingham."

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar also posted, "India not 'Gumrah'without Bumrah. #AkashDeep".

Coming to the match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, a 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and tumbled down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

During the run-chase, England was restricted to 50/3. Jamie Smith (88 in 99, with nine fours and four sixes) was the only glimmer of hope for England as they were skittled out for just 271 runs, losing by 336 runs, thanks to a brilliant spell from Akash Deep (6/99), who ended up taking a ten-fer.

Gill took home the 'Player of the Match' honours as India levelled the series 1-1. (ANI)

