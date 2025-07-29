Seoul [South Korea], July 29 (ANI): Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe confirmed that star striker Alexander Isak's future at the club is not fully in his control as speculation about his potential move away from the Magpies continues to grow.

According to ESPN, Isak is open to finding a new home this summer, with Liverpool emerging as the top candidate for the Swedish striker's signature. Isak was left out of Newcastle's squad for their preseason tour to Asia due to a thigh injury. He was also absent from Newcastle's friendly contest against Celtic due to the uncertainty around his future.

Howe addressed Isak's future at the club while speaking to reporters in Seoul, and said, "He is still our player. He's contracted to us. We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us."

"My wish is that he stays, but that's not in my full control. We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year," he added.

The 25-year-old arrived at Newcastle after securing a move from the Spanish side Real Sociedad in 2022. According to his current deal, he still has three years left on his contract at St. James' Park.

While representing Newcastle, Isak has netted 62 goals in three years and played a pivotal role in steering them to a memorable Carabao Cup trophy and Champions League qualification last season.

Newcastle endured a 4-0 thumping against Celtic and will now square off against a K-League XI in Suwon while trying to find the winning momentum before the upcoming season. The match is scheduled to take place on July 30. They will then go on to take Tottenham in Hong Kong on August 3, which will mark the end of their preseason tour. (ANI)

